PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Firefighters rescued a man from the balcony of a multi-storey building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Firefighters rescued a man from the balcony of a multi-storey building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
A building burns near downtown Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A building burns near downtown Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Victoria fire crews rescued one man using a ladder during a blaze in a 14-storey apartment building late Friday morning.

Smoke billowed from a unit around the 10th floor of the apartment building shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 29.

Victoria firefighters lowered the man from a balcony of the unit where the fire appeared to be. Smoke dwindled quickly as crews battled the blaze.

“I was just in my bedroom and saw smoke, looked out the window and saw it billowing out,” said Derek Warner, who lives four floors above where the fire happened. He then went and knocked on the door of the engulfed unit to check on the man inside but nobody answered. He then pulled the fire alarm and got out of the building.

“I was definitely worried because there’s a lot of people in that building who have mobility issues,” Warner said.

Steve Phillips was coming from some work on Douglas Street and his hands still donned yellow rubber gloves, one gripped around a bottle of cleaner, as he turned the corner and saw his building on fire.

He’s seen a number of fires in the downtown apartment over the 12 years he’s lived there.

Phillips said it seemed like the crews didn’t know the man was still inside until he appeared on the balcony, his face smudged with soot.

“I’m glad he didn’t die,” he said, dumbfounded that the rescued man was still in his unit.

He said the fires he’s experienced at the building have all been contained to the unit where they started due to the structure being concrete.

“You’re never ready for this right,” he added, lamenting how he left his phone at home as he only expected to be gone for about an hour.

“I have to go to work at three o’clock, this was not on the agenda.”

READ ALSO: View Towers fire closes downtown streets (2014)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsVictoria Fire Department

Previous story
Police ID suspected driver after pedestrian nearly hit in ‘disturbing’ incident outside Surrey mosque
Next story
Child sex offender in Abbotsford charged with breaching his conditions

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are investigating after waterthree pedestrians were allegedly targeted with target
Police ID suspected driver after pedestrian nearly hit in ‘disturbing’ incident outside Surrey mosque

Violinist Leila Josefowicz is among performers in the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concerts next season. (Photo: Chris Lee/leilajosefowicz.com)
‘Always sold-out’: Four ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO starting with ‘Scheherazade’ in October

(From left) New Hope Church administrator Daniela Filby and Pastor Wayne Driedger unveil Nick’s Nook 2 at the community pantry’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. On Monday, April 25, 2022, Delta council voted unanimously to provide up to $2,000 per month for a year to help keep the shelves stocked at both Nick’s Nook pantries, located at Northside Community Church and New Hope Church in North Delta. (Lauren Collins photo)
City commits $2,000 a month to fight food insecurity in North Delta

White Rock firefighters prepare to force open their new training door, while mannequin ‘Rescue Randy’ waits to be saved, during an April 27 demonstration training exercise at the fire hall. Alex Browne photo
White Rock firefighters demonstrate new donated training equipment