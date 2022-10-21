PHOTOS/VIDEO: A procession of first responders to honour Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was killed on Tues, Oct 18

Hundreds of police line the street near the Surrey RCMP detachment to honour Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was killed on Tues. (Oct. 18) (Photo: Anna Burns)
Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of 144 street, near the Surrey RCMP detachment, to honour Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang, who was killed on duty on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

The procession of first responders started in Surrey and travelled to Richmond, one of many processions that took place since Tuesday.

“These processions have allowed partner agencies from across the Lower Mainland to honour Const. Yang and show support for the Burnaby RCMP, while ensuring Const. Yang is accompanied as she makes her way to her final resting place,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Michael Kalanj in a statment.

READ MORE: Burnaby officer fatally stabbed; suspect shot and in hospital

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP Chief Supt. Graham de le Gorgendiere said, “As we grieve this tragic loss and focus on supporting our staff and Const. Yang’s family and loved ones, we take strength from the support from our community.”


