PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Spooktacular took over Netwon on Saturday (Oct. 29)

Netwon BIA hosted the family-friendly event in the area 13700-block of 74 Avenue

Newton Businesses Improvement Association (BIA) hosted its 5th annual Spooktacular event in Newton on Saturday (Oct. 29).

The Halloween-themed family-friendly event featured bouncy castles, pumpkins, mini-golf, face painting and more. There was even trick-or-treating. Kids could go to the different vendors collecting candy.

A young girl choses a candy from a young boys candy bucket at Spooktacular in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Philip Aguirre, the executive director of Newton BIA, said this was ” a great way to encourage all of the families to hit up each booth and really discover what’s happening in our community.”

Aguirre said engaging and building community is essential, and “what better way than a community event.”

Aguirre added they were expecting around 5,000 people at the event today.

Aguirre said with the rising cost of inflation, community events like Spooktacular are at risk of ending. He is hoping businesses and the City of Surrey will partner with them in the future to share some of the costs.

George Morrison, 1, dressed as an avacado for Spooktacular in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

George Morrison, 1, and two Surrey RCMP officers at Spooktacular in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Sliera Chan, 13, left, Bervence Chan, and Liting Chan pose for a photo at Spooktacular in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Kavya Gulati, 6, at Spooktacular in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

A woman poses with two children in front of a Halloween display at Spooktacular in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)



