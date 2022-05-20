Pipe fire at Cloverdale construction site

Black smoke is drifing over Cloverdale this morning (May 20), following a fire near 176 Street and Highway 10.
Fire in Cloverdale this morning. Looks like it’s mostly out @SurreyNowLeader @CloverdaleNews @PeaceArchNews pic.twitter.com/Mjy1fcnKZA
— Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) May 20, 2022
According to Surrey Fire Service acting assistant Chief Mark Seter, residents in the area called concerned about smoke caused by a pile construction materials burning at a site near James Hill Drive, south of 176 Street.
The plastic pipes emitted “a lot of smoke,” Seter said.
From a distance, the blaze appeared to be mostly out by 7:45 a.m., and Seter confirmed crews were “just mopping up,” as of 8 a.m.
There were no injuries reported, and cause of the fire is not yet determined, he added.