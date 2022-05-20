Pipe fire at Cloverdale construction site

Residents reported ‘large volume of smoke’ near 176 Street and Highway 10

There was a fire in the Cloverdale area Friday morning. (Lauren Collins photo)

Black smoke is drifing over Cloverdale this morning (May 20), following a fire near 176 Street and Highway 10.

According to Surrey Fire Service acting assistant Chief Mark Seter, residents in the area called concerned about smoke caused by a pile construction materials burning at a site near James Hill Drive, south of 176 Street.

The plastic pipes emitted “a lot of smoke,” Seter said.

From a distance, the blaze appeared to be mostly out by 7:45 a.m., and Seter confirmed crews were “just mopping up,” as of 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and cause of the fire is not yet determined, he added.

firefightersSurrey