A small airplane crashed into the ditch beside one of the runways at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Plane crash at Pitt Meadows airport

A plane has crashed into a ditch by the runway, no injuries reported

A plane has crashed into a ditch at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

First responders were called to the crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, where a plane, reportedly, went off the runway into a ditch.

Airport CAO and general manager Guy Miller confirmed the crash saying the plane left the runway and was resting in a ditch.

“Currently we have fire services on site. RCMP are on site, and it appears, at this point, there are no injuries,” he said, emphasizing his words, “at this point”.

He said there is definitely damage to the aircraft.

Miller, who was on his way to the incident when speaking to The News, didn’t know how many people were in the aircraft, but said it was a small- or light-training aircraft.

Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief David Biggin also confirmed that fire crews and airport staff responded to an incident where a small plane had a hard landing.

The plane, he said, overran the runway and went into “wet, soft grass”.

“No contributing issues that we are aware of,” he said.

There was only one occupant of the plane who managed to get out without any injuries, noted Biggin.

Responders met with the pilot and determined that no medical attention was required, and they also secured the plane’s fuel and electrical system for safety, he added, describing the scene as a “minor accident”.

The runway continued to be operational.

Pitt MeadowsPlane crash

