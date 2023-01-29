Plenty of overnight options for unhoused as Metro Vancouver experiences subzero temperatures

With the arrival of chillier temperatures this weekend, warming centres and cold weather shelters are available for those without housing throughout Metro Vancouver.

On Friday, when temperatures were forecast to dip well below 0C, the City of Surrey tweeted about several overnight cold weather shelter options for people in Surrey, Delta, Langley, North Vancouver, Vancouver and the Tri-Cities, urging the twittersphere to “Please make sure to share with those who may need shelter.”

The colder weather system prompted a special weather warning from Environment Canada on Friday, which noted arctic air was to drop five to 10 degrees below normal and “reach subzero temperatures overnight and into the weekend.”

As well as locations in other Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods, the City of Surrey tweet showed four overnight shelters available throughout Surrey, at Nourish EWR (13545 King George Blvd.), Surrey Alliance Church (13474 96 Ave.), Atira EWR shelter (13327 100A Ave.) and Pacific Community Resources Society – EWR youth shelter (10453 Whalley Blvd.).

In White Rock, a warming centre is open daily until 10 p.m. for the winter season for people living unhoused. Offered inside the trailer, located at 14600 North Bluff Rd., are chairs, warm meals, clothing options, harm-reduction gear and a chance to socialize with other guests and staff.

Capacity for the space stands at 30, but more people are permitted inside during extreme weather.

For an overnight option in the Semiahmoo Peninsula, Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 2350 148 St. runs a shelter with sleeping mats for people to spend the night. The shelter opens at 10 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. With a capacity for 25, it also often runs over-capacity to allow most people inside the warm building when they have no other option.

Food and clothing are also available at the overnight space, as well as gift cards.

New visitors are often seen at both locations almost daily, operators at both locations told Peace Arch News in late December 2022.

– with files from Sobia Moman

