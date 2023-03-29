Kevin Wenstob and Sarah Flemming of 'Big Timber'. (History Channel photo)

PODCAST: Big Timber is a family affair starring B.C. loggers

TODAY IN B.C.: Kevin, Sarah, Eric and Jack

The TV series Big Timber follows Kevin, Sarah, Eric and Jack – logging, salvaging logs and working the family sawmill on Vancouver Island.

Kevin Wenstob says working in the woods, the crew has come across many different animals including bears, cougars and even Sasquatch.

‘I’ve got fuzzy pictures, I’ve seen some big, weird prints in the snow that didn’t look like machine tracks, so I don’t know’, says Wenstob. ‘It’d be possible and there’s a lot of big peaks and a lot of snow that stays all year round, a sasquatch has got to have snow, so perfect climate for him’.

The show is in its’ third season, and the unscripted format has garnered a large following.

Sarah Flemming, a former operating room nurse has been general manager of the company for the last dozen years or so.

‘But you could call it the GMK, which is more like general manager of Kevin!’, says Flemming.

The two told Today in BC Host Peter McCully, what it’s like to watch themselves on TV and have a production crew following them around day to day.

Wenstob also talks legacy trees and old growth forests, and what the company is doing to minimize their environmental impact, as well as his thoughts on raw log exports versus added value wood products.

