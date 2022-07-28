Police arrest 3, seize body armour and firearms in Surrey traffic stops

Surrey RCMP say one suspect fled from police, later arrested on Canada-wide warrant

Surrey RCMP say officers recently arrested three people on multiple warrants during two traffic stops, while also seizing firearms and body armour.

On July 21 at 6:23 p.m., the community response unit was doing a traffic stop of “a vehicle that an inactive insurance” in the 9900-block of 154 Street, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on “several outstanding warrants out of Surrey, Kamloops, Oliver and Kelowna.”

Officers searched the vehicle and found a rifle with loaded magazine, a loaded handgun and body armour, “which were all seized.”

Ghag said both the man and woman remain in custody awaiting their next court appearances, and additional firearms charges have been recommended to Crown.

The next day (July 22) at 8:39 p.m., the same unit were conducting “queries of a vehicle that was registered to an inmate with an outstanding Canada-wide warrant” in the 10800-block of University Drive.

Ghag said the man “became aware of police following him and attempted to evade officers through dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding and running red lights.”

The release notes the Air 1 helicopter was able to “safely” track the vehicle from above, following the driver as he travelled to South Surrey, “ultimately stopping at a gas station in the 14300-block of Crescent Road.”

Ghag said the 37-year-old was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant and his vehicle was impounded.



