Police asking for public’s help finding missing Delta youth

Savanah Sandy, 15, was last seen the afternoon of July 26

The Delta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing youth, 15-year-old Savanah Sandy.

Sandy was reported missing the afternoon of July 26, 2022 and is known to frequent SkyTrain services as well as the downtown core of Vancouver.

Police say Sandy, who is trans and whose birth name is Quitin, is Indigenous, 5’9” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair. No clothing description is available.

Police distributed this photo of Sandy from 2018 for reference to be used with the above description.

Anyone who may have seen Sandy or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or their local police department and refer to DPD file number 2022-16247.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

