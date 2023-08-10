(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Police charge B.C. men with kidnapping in Alberta

Pair accused of assault, robbery, weapons offences and more after Grande Prairie abduction

A pair of B.C. men have been arrested and charged after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Grande Praire, Alta. last month.

Grand Prairie RCMP report that on July 26, at 1:08 a.m. they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the Silvercrest Lodge. Witnesses reported seeing two men force their way into a room with an axe. When police arrived, the suspects and two occupants of the room were gone – and police say the occupants were abducted.

The police were able to locate the victims and suspects, and arrested two B.C. men.

Joshua Hamm, a 30-year-old Maple Ridge resident, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three of robbery, assault with a weapon, other weapons offences, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, and a total of 18 charges.

Ken Hildebrandt, 29, of Prince George faces similar charges. Charges are often dropped or changed, and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Both men are in custody and will appear in the Grand Prairie Provincial Courthouse on Aug. 14.

