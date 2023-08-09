Police deploy drone to locate person missing from Delta Hospital

A Delta police officer flying one of the DPD’s new drones during a training exercise in 2020. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Police are crediting the “seamless integration of advanced technology and exemplary teamwork” for successfully locating a person who went missing from Delta Hospital last month.

On July 29 at about 10:22 p.m., DPD officers responded after an individual who had been admitted for physical medical issues complicated by potential dementia-like symptoms walked away from the hospital.

Police searched nearby Dugald Morrison Park in response to a potential sighting of the missing person, but were unable to locate them in the dark.

Officers then deployed a drone equipped with an infrared camera and spotlight to help with the search. After their initial efforts did not bear fruit, police extended the search to the nearby easement and farm fields.

“During this expanded search, the drone’s technology proved invaluable,” the department said in a press release.

Following the detection of a heat signature, the drone team used the onboard spotlight and zoom camera to pinpoint the individual’s location in a brush area approximately 100 meters south of the 4300-block of 57th Street.

The missing person was then safely located and taken to hospital for appropriate medical care.

Police noted that without the drone and its onboard technology, locating the missing person in the dark would have been a challenging task.

“The DPD is dedicated to leveraging the latest technological advancements to bolster community safety and provide efficient policing services to our community,” Chief Const. Neil Dubord said in a press release. “This incident exemplifies our unwavering commitment to innovation and our commitment to use of all available resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our community members.”

The DPD launched its drone program in August of 2020, for an initial cost of $120,000 split between the department and Delta Fire & Emergency Services.

The drones, which can fly day or night and in a wide variety of weather conditions, provide police with situational awareness of events that they cannot gain from the ground level, helping guide police response and ensure proper resource management, according to a release issued at the time.

“Given Delta’s complex geography including extensive coastline, large parks and Burns Bog, having the capabilities to do aerial searches in a variety of weather was important to us from a public safety perspective,” then Supt. (now Deputy Chief) Harj Sidhu said in the release.

Police who pilot the drones must have completed ground school training and hold a Transport Canada Advanced Remotely Piloted Aircraft System licence.

Further, all drone missions must be planned and approved under strict policy by a DPD police manager, and NavCanada guidelines are closely followed.

