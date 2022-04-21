Police haven’t yet charged protesters who spat on media in February

No arrests have been made but police say investigation is still ongoing related to Feb. 19 anti-mask and vaccine protest near border crossing

Surrey Mounties have not yet recommended charges and say the investigation “is still ongoing” into protesters spitting on members of the media on Feb. 19 during a rally against mask and vaccine-related mandates near the Pacific Highway border crossing.

“At this point because it is ongoing I am not able to provide any additional details as to the steps that they’re taking in the investigation,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Thursday.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Cops and gobbers, a Surrey déjà vu

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating ‘aggressive protesters’ who swarmed media at Pacific Highway crossing

A Surrey RCMP press release at the time stated that police intervention “was required due to the actions of the protesters, and to ensure that media members had safe passage to their vehicles.”

Sgt. Elenore Sturko also said at that time that such “acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable.

“While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges,” Sturko said in February.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusCriminal Justiceprotestsurrey rcmp