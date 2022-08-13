Cory William Thomas, 33, has been identified as the man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Police identify man shot and killed in Maple Ridge

IHIT says murder of Cory William Thomas was connected with drug trade

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Cory William Thomas, 33, was killed in a targeted shooting on Aug. 12.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 11:42 a.m., to a residence in the 11900-block of 216 Street in Maple Ridge. Ridge Meadows RCMP officers arrived, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite intervention by police officers and paramedics, the man succumbed to his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to investigate.

To further identify witnesses and associates, the name of the victim is being released, said an IHIT press release.

Although it is still early in the investigation, IHIT believes the incident is connected to the local drug trade, but not associated to the ongoing gang conflict.

“We are able to confirm this is an isolated incident,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. “We are speaking to witnesses and providing support and victim services to those affected.”

IHIT is working in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service.

The crime scene search has been completed. Homicide investigators continue to canvass for witnesses and video footage. IHIT is looking to speak to anyone who has information about the activities of Thomas or CCTV footage around 216 Street, Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road on Aug. 12 around 11:42 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

