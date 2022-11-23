Crime

Youth hit in face with firework in Surrey; police looking for white car

Surrey RCMP say victim and a friend were on 148 Street near 104 Avenue when it happened

The vehicle suspected of being used in an assault with a firework on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police are looking for a white car after they say someone drove up to two young people and shot a firework at them, hitting one of them in the face.

Surrey RCMP say it happened Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 12:38 a.m. They say the victim and a friend were on 148 Street near the intersection of 104 Avenue and 148 Street when a small, white, four-door hatchback (with a sunroof) drove slowly past them and an occupant of the vehicle fired a firework at the pair.

The firework hit the victim’s forehead and “minor injuries were sustained.” Police say the victim came to the detachment at 10395 148 Street after he was hurt.

RCMP say the investigation is in early stages and it appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Investigators have reviewed the traffic camera footage from the intersection and released a photo of the suspect vehicle. Police say there were two other vehicles in the area that may have witnessed this incident.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage to contact police. The suspect vehicle was travelling south on 148 street at 12:34 a.m. when the firework was shot off and then the vehicle turned right (westbound) onto 104 Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


Surrey

