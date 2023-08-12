Police incident closes lanes on Patullo Bridge overnight

Three lanes of traffic were closed late Friday (Aug 11) before reopening later

Traffic travelling north on the Pattullo Bride on Aug. 11, 2023. (Screenshot: images.drivebc.ca)

A police incident on the Pattullo Bridge Friday (Aug. 11) closed three lanes of traffic, stated Surrey RCMP Sgt. Rob Maione.

Police responded to a call at around 8:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of King George Boulevard.

Police from New Westminister helped close both southbound lanes to Surrey and one northbound to New Westminister. The lanes remained closed for several hours before opening again early this morning.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



