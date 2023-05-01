A man was stabbed near the District 1 police station in Whalley at about 6 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police investigate shooting, stabbing in Whalley Sunday night

They happened within three blocks of one another, and two hours apart. Police do not believe they were connected

Police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing in Whalley Sunday night that happened within three blocks and two hours apart.

Investigators do not believe they were connected.

A man was shot at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 10700-block of City Parkway in Whalley. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man was stabbed near the District 1 police station, in the area of 108 Avenue and King George Boulevard, at about 6 p.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two hours later, a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the 10700-block of City Parkway.

A man was stabbed near the District 1 police station in Whalley at about 6 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
