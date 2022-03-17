Police investigating after 2 vehicles were ‘intentionally lit on fire’ in Surrey driveway

Surrey RCMP say it appears one of the suspects also ‘inadvertently lit themselves on fire’

Surrey RCMP is investigating and looking for witnesses after two vehicles were “intentionally lit on fire” in a driveway in the Guildford area.

On March 11, around 2:40 a.m., police received a request from Surrey Fire Service to help with a vehicle fire in the driveway of a house in the 17700-block of 101 Avenue, just a little north of the Highway 1 and Highway 17 interchange.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder K. Ghag, the fire was extinguished and it was two vehicles that were damaged by the fire.

The Surrey RCMP arson coordinator and the fire inspector determined “the vehicles were intentionally lit on fire,” notes the release.

“Although this incident appears to be targeted, a motive has not yet been determined and the vehicle owners are not known to police,” Ghag said.

Police said investigators canvassed the immediate area for witnesses and video, and video footage “showed two suspects arriving on foot and departing northbound through a footpath toward 101A Avenue.”

“It appeared that one of the suspects inadvertently lit themselves on fire, so they may have sustained some injuries,” Ghag added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



