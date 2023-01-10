A large police presence can be seen at a property on Harvie Road in Cloverdale Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Police investigating at rural property in Cloverdale

IHIT executed a search warrant at a property on the 18200-block of 83 Avenue

There was a large police presence at a property in Cloverdale Jan. 10.

According to a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) executed a search warrant on a property in a farming area of Cloverdale. Dozens of officers could see at a residence on the 18200-block of 83 Avenue.

“Due to the size of the property, there will be a large police presence over the next few days as we continue to process the property,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, Media Relations Officer for IHIT, said in the release.

SEE ALSO: Investigators hint at possible murder suicide after 3 people found dead in Surrey home

“At this time we can’t say to which file this is relating, as we need to protect the integrity of the investigation and respect the privacy of those involved.”

Pierotti said in the release the warrant was executed to “advance a recent homicide” investigation.

Pierotti added that IHIT is working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) and Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

“Further information will be released once available.”


