Delta police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved collision that took place around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the intersection of 112th Street and 80th Avenue in North Delta. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police investigating fatal pedestrian-involved crash in North Delta

Police say the driver involved left the scene but has since come forward and is co-operating

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in North Delta Tuesday morning.

At just after 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, Delta police responded to a report of a pedestrian-involved collision at the intersection of 112th Street and 80th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 60-year-old man with serious injuries. The man was transported to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services but succumbed to his injuries. The man’s family has since been notified.

The area was closed for about five hours as investigators worked the scene.

Police say the vehicle and driver involved in the collision had left the scene before officers arrived, however the driver has since come forward and is co-operating with investigators.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference DPD file number 2022-21756.


