Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say 1st shooting just after midnight in Newton, 2nd one was 20 minutes later in Fleetwood

Surrey RCMP say there were two shootings at residences overnight, just 20 minutes apart.

Just after midnight on Tuesday (Aug. 9), police received a report of “shots heard and a vehicle speeding away” in the 14800-block of 76A Avenue,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said officers went to the area, and found a residence with bullet holes.

About 20 minutes later after the first report of shots fired, she said police received a second report of a shooting in the 9200-block of 163 Street.

“Similar to the first incident, responding officers located a residence with damage and evidence consistent with a shooting.”

Munn said the Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit has taken over both investigations, “which are in the early stages,” and “investigators are exploring the possibility that these two shootings may be linked.”

She added that while “no one was injured” in either shootings, “incidents of this nature place members of our community at risk.”

Surrey RCMP is now asking for anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Elderly pedestrian has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car: Surrey RCMP , Aug. 9, 2022



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp