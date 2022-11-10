Police issue 48 tickets during Delta commercial vehicle enforcement blitz

34 vehicles were served Notice and Orders or immediately taken out of service on Nov. 7

Police from across the Lower Mainland conducted 50 inspections as part of a joint enforcement effort on Deltaport Way on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, handing out a total of 48 violation tickets. (Delta Police Department/Facebook photo)

Police handed out dozens of tickets and took several trucks off the road during a one-day commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in Delta earlier this week.

Officers with the Delta Police Department’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Team and representatives from Canadian Pacific Railway, Surrey Bylaws, Burnaby RCMP’s traffic unit and the New Westminster Police Department conducted 50 inspections as part of a joint enforcement effort on Deltaport Way on Monday (Nov. 7).

According to a post on the DPD’s Facebook page, inspectors handed out a total of 48 violation tickets, and 34 vehicles were served Notice and Orders or immediately taken out of service.

“Delta has one of largest ports on the west coast of North America, and hosts a huge number of commercial and heavy vehicles on its roadway. Ensuring that these vehicles are compliant with the Motor Vehicle Act, Commercial Transport Act, and other regulations help keep our roads and other infrastructure safe,” the department said in its post.

