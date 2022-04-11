Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Police release identity of man murdered in Maple Ridge

Caught footage of suspect vehicle leaving shooting scene, looking for video

In an effort to further a murder investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is releasing the name of the victim, and video images of a suspect vehicle in Saturday’s shooting in Maple Ridge.

On April 9 at around 4:30 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to shots fired at a parking lot at Olympians Gym on the Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge. First responders arrived and found one man suffering from gun shot wounds. Paramedics rendered treatment, however, the man was pronounced deceased at scene. IHIT was called in to investigate.

READ ALSO: Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

To further advance the investigation and identify potential witnesses, the victim is being identified as 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge. Khunkhun does not have a criminal record. The shooting appears targeted, but its connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict remains to be determined, according to IHIT. Police are engaged in intelligence and information sharing with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) to determine if this shooting is connected to ongoing gang activity.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service. The investigation is at its initial stages. Video canvassing is progressing, as is the collection of forensic evidence.

Homicide investigators have identified a suspect vehicle seen leaving the parking lot. The vehicle is described as a newer model red Honda four-door sedan (pictured) with a sun roof. Anyone who has seen this vehicle is being asked to call IHIT.

Homicide investigators are also seeking dash-cam and video footage in the area of 226 Street and Lougheed Highway on April 9 at around 4:30 p.m.

“We are seeking this vehicle and its occupants, but warn you to not approach them,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “if you think you’ve seen this vehicle driving or parked, call the police.”

READ ALSO: Family of woman found dead in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgemurderPitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. court denies interim request by mink farmers ahead of their COVID-19 challenge
Next story
Russia claims successful strikes on Ukraine air defenses before eastern push

Just Posted

Surrey council chambers at city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council to vote on $3.2M arterial paving contract tonight

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo: Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: Surrey teen missing for 3 months found safe

Park rangers man the Beach Road exit off of Highway 99 Friday, following the June 18, 2020 closure of Peace Arch Provincial Park. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
‘Significant concerns’ for SFN as reopening of Peace Arch Park inches closer

Surrey firefighters were at a house fire in the 12400-block of 97B Avenue Sunday night (April 10, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Firefighters douse pair of blazes in Surrey