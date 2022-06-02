Police release photo of suspect in Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP is releasing a photo of a suspect in a stabbing in Guildford Thursday afternoon (June 2). (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is releasing a photo of a suspect in a stabbing in Guildford Thursday afternoon (June 2).

Around 12:55 p.m., police received a report “that a female was stabbed inside a grocery store” in the 14600-block of 104 Avenue, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said police “arrived within minutes of the call” and found the victim “suffering from apparent stab wounds.” She was given first aid at the store and then taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit has taken over the investigation and is “actively working to identify and locate the suspect who fled the area immediately after the stabbing.”

The suspect, according to police, is described as a woman in her 30s, with long dark hair. She was wearing a navy blue V-neck shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a blue satchel.

Munn added initial information is that “the parties were not known to each other and there was no apparent confrontation that police are aware of prior to the incident.”

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying her,” said Munn.

“If anyone has information about the identity of the female suspect we urge you to reach out to our investigators.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

