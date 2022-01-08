Police on scene of a possible stabbing on City Parkway, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police on scene of a possible stabbing on City Parkway, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey

Both incidents happened on Friday, with one around 10 p.m. and the other just before midnight

Surrey RCMP were called to two possible shootings on Friday night (Jan. 7).

The first happened on City Parkway near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station around 10 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer.

The freelancer said a male was stabbed “multiple times,” and the taken to hospital in “serious condition.”

The second stabbing, according to the freelancer, happened just before midnight in the 12700-block of 98 Avenue.

He said the victim was “treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

 

Surrey RCMP on scene of a possible stabbing in the 12700-block of 98 Avenue, just before midnight, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP on scene of a possible stabbing in the 12700-block of 98 Avenue, just before midnight, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
Connection during isolation: Data shows national drug overdose hotline saves lives
Next story
Key sectors facing staffing struggles amid escalating pandemic

Just Posted

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Fraser Health has announced it’s reopening the Cloverdale location and two others for daily vaccine clinics. (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
4 COVID vaccine booster clinics now running daily in Surrey

Police on scene of a possible stabbing on City Parkway, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association recently held a general meeting Jan. 5 to update its membership on a few key issues. (Image via Twitter: @Paradeguy/Paul Orazietti)
Cloverdale Rodeo may be cancelled for third year in a row

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman, Gemina Mitchell. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for woman last seen in Surrey on Dec. 28