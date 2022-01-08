Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey

Both incidents happened on Friday, with one around 10 p.m. and the other just before midnight

Police on scene of a possible stabbing on City Parkway, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP were called to two possible shootings on Friday night (Jan. 7).

The first happened on City Parkway near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station around 10 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer.

The freelancer said a male was stabbed “multiple times,” and the taken to hospital in “serious condition.”

The second stabbing, according to the freelancer, happened just before midnight in the 12700-block of 98 Avenue.

He said the victim was “treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.



