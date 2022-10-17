BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

UPDATE: One man shot dead at Vancouver golf course

3 people suspected of lighting car on fire nearby arrested

A 38-year-old man was shot dead in the parking lot of a Vancouver golf course Monday (Oct. 17) morning, in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Reports of a major police presence around the University Golf Club was first reported on social media shortly before 11 a.m. The club is next door to the University of British Columbia campus, but is not affiliated with it.

On scene, a sheet covered a body in the parking lot, not far from a white sedan.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says they responded to shots fired and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died.

Around the same time at 10 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department responded to a car on fire near West 21st Avenue and Crown Street, about four kilometres from the golf course. The fire department extinguished the flames and said there were no injuries, but VPD’s arson unit is working to determine if the fire was related to any other events.

When asked about the shooting, a VPD spokesperson directed Black Press Media to their tweet about the car fire.

Later Monday afternoon, Richmond RCMP announced they had arrested three people believed to have been involved in the car fire. The detachment says officers were called to a car crash on Highway 91 at about 10:45 a.m., involving a police vehicle, a commercial vehicle and a vehicle associated with the suspicious fire.

The three occupants of the suspicious vehicle were arrested and are being held in custody for investigation. Only the driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2022-28414.

-With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios
Next story
Suspect arrested in Prince George forcible confinement investigation

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)
Lord Tweedsmuir plays first ever night game on the high school’s football field

Twitter image
UPDATE: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
BY THE NUMBERS: Surrey, White Rock election turnout higher than B.C. average

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke at Mirage Banquet Hall in Cloverdale on election night Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
UPDATE: Brenda Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues