UPDATE: One man shot dead at Vancouver golf course

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

A 38-year-old man was shot dead in the parking lot of a Vancouver golf course Monday (Oct. 17) morning, in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Reports of a major police presence around the University Golf Club was first reported on social media shortly before 11 a.m. The club is next door to the University of British Columbia campus, but is not affiliated with it.

On scene, a sheet covered a body in the parking lot, not far from a white sedan.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says they responded to shots fired and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died.

Around the same time at 10 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department responded to a car on fire near West 21st Avenue and Crown Street, about four kilometres from the golf course. The fire department extinguished the flames and said there were no injuries, but VPD’s arson unit is working to determine if the fire was related to any other events.

When asked about the shooting, a VPD spokesperson directed Black Press Media to their tweet about the car fire.

Later Monday afternoon, Richmond RCMP announced they had arrested three people believed to have been involved in the car fire. The detachment says officers were called to a car crash on Highway 91 at about 10:45 a.m., involving a police vehicle, a commercial vehicle and a vehicle associated with the suspicious fire.

The three occupants of the suspicious vehicle were arrested and are being held in custody for investigation. Only the driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2022-28414.

-With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingVancouver