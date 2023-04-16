Police searching for man who drove through Mission park fence in stolen truck

Police are still searching for 24-year-old Jayden Dewitte after he allegedly fled police in a stolen truck on Saturday night (April 15) in Mission. / Mission RCMP Photo

Mission RCMP say Jayden Dewitte’s whereabouts are unknown after fleeing police on Saturday night

Mission RCMP are still searching for a man that allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle on Saturday night (April 15) and caused the deployment of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

Police say 24-year-old Jayden Dewitte is believed to have caused a disturbance at a Hatzic pub just past 8 p.m. and did burnouts in the parking lot in a stolen a white Ford F-350 truck.

According to a news release, he left the area prior to police arrival but came to their attention after driving dangerously in the area of Cedar Street and Egglestone Avenue.

Mission RCMP located the truck in the Griner Park parking lot but the truck escaped by driving through the park, smashing through a fence and leaving through another street.

The truck was later found abandoned near Centennial Park. Police dogs and the Emergency Response Team searched for Dewitte and determined he fled somewhere near 11th Avenue and Dunsmuir Street in Mission.

However, police say Dewitte’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

The detachment says Dewitte is a 24-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair, a medium build and a height of 5’9. He wore a cream-coloured puffy jacket, red shorts, white shoes, a camouflage sweatshirt and a dark ball-cap throughout the day but police say he may have changed his appearance again.

Police say Dewitte was also the subject of investigations in several other Lower Mainland communities over the past couple of days and he may again travel to a different area of the region.

“Anyone who sees Dewitte should call 911. Do not approach or follow, as it is unknown if he may be armed with a weapon,” the release stated.

Those with information can contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

