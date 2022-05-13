Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau, who was last seen at her North Delta home on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Police searching for missing North Delta girl

12-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau was last seen at her North Delta home on Monday, May 9

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing North Delta youth.

Police say 12-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau was last seen at her home on Monday, May 9.

According to a DPD press release, Ritco-Rondeau may be in B.C. or Alberta and she may be travelling with others.

She is described as 5’ 2” tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes and braces on her teeth.

Anyone who may have seen Paige Ritco-Rondeau, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411 and reference DPD file number 2022-9814.


