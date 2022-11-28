Police searching for missing North Delta man

Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating Majeed Vaziri, 47, of North Delta, who has not been heard from since Nov. 24, 2022. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Majeed Vaziri, 47, has not been heard from since Nov. 24

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a high-risk missing person from North Delta.

Delta police say Majeed Vaziri, 47, was last heard from on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Vaziri is described as 5’ 10” tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and wavy black hair that is currently dyed blonde and worn in a mullet.

Police say he has several tattoos, including a dragon on the back of his head, designs on the sides of his head, and various other tattoos on his neck, chest, back, legs, arms and left hand.

Police say they are concerned for Vaziri’s well-being and request any information that may assist in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Vaziri or know where he is is asked to contact their local police department or Delta Police at 604-946-4411 and quote DPD file number 2022-26637.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

