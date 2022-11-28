Police searching for missing North Delta man

Majeed Vaziri, 47, has not been heard from since Nov. 24

Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating Majeed Vaziri, 47, of North Delta, who has not been heard from since Nov. 24, 2022. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating Majeed Vaziri, 47, of North Delta, who has not been heard from since Nov. 24, 2022. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a high-risk missing person from North Delta.

Delta police say Majeed Vaziri, 47, was last heard from on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Vaziri is described as 5’ 10” tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and wavy black hair that is currently dyed blonde and worn in a mullet.

Police say he has several tattoos, including a dragon on the back of his head, designs on the sides of his head, and various other tattoos on his neck, chest, back, legs, arms and left hand.

Police say they are concerned for Vaziri’s well-being and request any information that may assist in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Vaziri or know where he is is asked to contact their local police department or Delta Police at 604-946-4411 and quote DPD file number 2022-26637.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltamissing personNorth DeltaPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Proposed Tilbury cannabis store headed to public hearing
Next story
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council

Just Posted

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, addresses Surrey city council on Monday, Nov. 28. (Screen shot)
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council

(File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New medical school coming to SFU Surrey, province announces

A massive Christmas display lights up the night in Cloverdale. As part of the display, the homeowners are collecting donations for the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo submitted: Andrea Bonneteau)
Massive Christmas display lights up the night in Cloverdale

Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating Majeed Vaziri, 47, of North Delta, who has not been heard from since Nov. 24, 2022. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)
Police searching for missing North Delta man

Pop-up banner image