RCMP are seeking footage of an incident in South Surrey where shots were fired at a home.(File photo)

Police seek video footage after shots fired at South Surrey home

Incident happened just after midnight on Oct. 19

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help – specifically, video surveillance – following a shots-fired incident at a South Surrey residence earlier this week.

Just after midnight on Oct. 19, police received a report of shots being fired at a home in the 12700-block of 27A Avenue. Officers attended the scene and “located evidence consistent with a shooting.”

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the shooting, police added, and no one was injured.

According to a news release, the Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation, and “at this point… it has not been determined why this residence was targeted, or if the residence was the intended target.”

The occupants of the home are not known to police, they say.

“Investigators have been in the area over the past few days working to obtain any available video surveillance in an effort to identify the suspect vehicle,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“We are requesting that anyone in the area who has not yet spoken with police and has video surveillance to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.”


