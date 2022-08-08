Surrey homicide victim Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu. (Photo: IHIT)

Police still looking for Jatinder ‘Michael’ Sandhu’s killer

Sandhu, 28, was shot dead in Whalley six years ago

Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu, 28, was shot in the head six years ago while sitting in a car parked in a Whalley driveway.

His killing remains unsolved.

Police believe Sandhu was an innocent victim.

A friend of his was shot in the arm as both sat in the car in the 14300-block of 90A Avenue in Whalley on Saturday, July 23, 2016, at 10:20 p.m.

Neither had a criminal record.

Police ask anyone with information that could help solve this crime to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448.

