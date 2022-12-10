Police in the 15200 block of 28th Ave in South Surrey on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Submitted photo: Neil Stevens)

Police surround a home in South Surrey on Saturday afternoon

After several hours the individual in the home was removed in handcuffs

A significant police presence was seen surrounding a home in the 15200 block of 28th Ave in South Surrey on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 10).

Neil Stevens, who lives in the area, told the Now-Leader that he could see police were talking, over a loudspeaker, to an individual inside the home. Stevens said the person was “not responding” to the police.

After several hours the police gained access to the home and the individual inside was removed by police in handcuffs.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment.

More to come


