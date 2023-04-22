Police swarm vehicle in Lower Mainland to rescue kidnapped man

The incident took place on Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon

Members of IERT surrounded a vehicle stopped on Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon in connection to a Port Moody kidnapping. (Neil Corbett/The News)

An incident on the side of a Maple Ridge highway that saw dozens of police officers surround a vehicle with weapons drawn has been revealed to be part of a Lower Mainland kidnapping investigation.

On Friday afternoon, at approximately 4 p.m., a black Volkswagon was seen stopped on the side of Lougheed Highway, just east of 240th Street, with several marked and unmarked police vehicles surrounding it.

READ MORE: Police handcuff driver on side of Maple Ridge highway

The officers, who were later revealed to be members of the RCMP’s Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team, were seen handcuffing one of the vehicle occupants, with eastbound traffic reduced down to one lane.

Video

Const. Sam Zacharias, media relations officer for the Port Moody Police Department, said that this was just one of the multiple arrests that were made in connection to a kidnapping incident that originated in Port Moody on Wednesday morning.

“On April 19, 2023, at about 10 a.m., Port Moody Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls after a man was reportedly pulled into a vehicle in the brewery district on Murray Street,” said Zacharias.

Video

He further explained that due to the sensitive nature of the case, the police were unable to publicly share any details about it during the time, but the situation has now been resolved.

“The male hostage, a man in his 40’s, was rescued. Multiple arrests have been made,” said Const. Zacharias.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”