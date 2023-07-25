Police watchdog investigating after crash between two cops injured one

It involved two Transit Police officers, one on foot and the other in a police vehicle

A Surrey-based police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a Transit Police officer was seriously injured to see if an offence was committed.

A bulletin from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC posted July 25 states that on Feb. 24, 2022, two Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers were responding to “an incident” in the 10200-block of City Parkway, with one officer on foot, and the other in a police vehicle, when a collision between the two resulted in the officer on foot sustaining serious injuries.

“This incident was reported to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) on January 24, 2023, and given the level of injury, the OPCC notified the IIO on June 6, 2023,” the bulletin reads.

The IIO is asking anyone with “relevant” information or video footage of the incident to contact its witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.



