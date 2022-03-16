Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Fleetwood

Porch theft leads to arrest of 3 youth, Surrey RCMP say

Police say youths referred to program to divert young people away from the criminal justice system

Surrey RCMP say three youth have been referred to an intervention program after they were identified and arrested in connection with a porch theft.

On March 4, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder K. Ghag, police received a report of a theft of a package from a home in the 8600-block of 156 Street.

Ghag said officers on scene learned that a package containing items such as “designer jackets, shoes, sunglasses and T-shirts” was stolen.

An investigation led to the arrest of three youth, who have since been released from custody, Ghag said. The majority of the stolen items have been returned to the rightful owner, police say.

“Given the ages and lack of police history,” Ghag said, the youth are being referred to the Youth Intervention Program, which is “designed to divert young people away from the criminal justice system and further criminality.”

Ghag added the program holds youth accountable and addresses other issues that may be leading to criminal behaviours.

“Frequent recidivism checks are done on those youth who complete the program, which has a high rate of success deterring participants from future criminality,” said Ghag.

“Almost 97% of youth who complete the Youth Intervention Program are not charged with any criminal acts within the first 12 months of completion.”

