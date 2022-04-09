French language advocates protest Air Canada’s chief executive Michael Rousseau’s inability to speak French in front of the airline’s head office during a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline’s obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

French language advocates protest Air Canada’s chief executive Michael Rousseau’s inability to speak French in front of the airline’s head office during a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline’s obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Preliminary report finds complaints about Air Canada CEO speech founded: commissioner

Air Canada CEO has been taking French lessons since saying he ‘didn’t need to learn’ the language

The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline’s obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded.

However, Raymond Théberge notes that the conclusions are not final and that the parties involved will have the chance to provide comment before the final report.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau sparked an outcry last year when, following a speech almost entirely in English, he told reporters he did not need to learn French to get by in Montreal.

He later apologized and has since started taking French lessons.

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received 2,680 complaints as of Feb. 28 about the speech to make it the most complaints ever received for a single case.

Théberge said in his statement that bilingualism is a crucial skill for leaders, especially those in institutions subject to the Official Languages Act.

– The Canadian Press

Air Canada

Previous story
Canada offers more money to COVAX while vaccine dose donations stall
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 40-year-old man has been found

Just Posted

Dr. Festus Kwakye, a fellow of retinal surgeon Dr. Steve Levasseur, demonstrating B.C.’s first digitally assisted 3D visualization eye surgery technology. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
With a ‘55-inch viewing system,’ eye surgery at Surrey Memorial gets a 3D boost

From left: Frank Hurt Secondary graduates Chadni Khondoker and Alissa Hewton and Elgin Park Secondary graduate Rachel McLellan-Carich are recipients of $30,000-scholarships from the Cmolik Foundation to pursue further graduate studies. (Photos: surreyschools.ca)
3 former Surrey students receive $30K Cmolik scholarships

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: In Surrey, Canucks Autism Network hockey jamboree celebrates World Autism Day

Police on scene in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street on Friday (April 8, 2022). The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been called out to the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police shoot and kill man during wellness check in Surrey