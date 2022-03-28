Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (CPAC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (CPAC)

Prime Minister to visit Williams Lake First Nation, weeks after residential school findings

WLFN will discuss the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School investigation with Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) this week.

Trudeau’s visit follows the announcement in January 2022 that 93 reflections were found at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake during the first phase of the investigation at the site, WLFN stated in a new release Monday, March 28.

“We are thankful that the Prime Minister is making the time to visit Williams Lake First Nation,” said Chief Willie Sellars.

“This trip has been a long time in the making, and we have much to discuss about the St. Joseph’s Mission investigation, the government of Canada’s role in residential school investigations, and Canada’s commitment to the goals of reconciliation.”

READ MORE: ‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings

St. Joseph’s Mission was established in 1867 by Roman Catholic Oblate missionaries in an area just south of the current WLFN community of Sugar Cane.

In 1886, St. Joseph’s became an Indian Residential School and remained one until it was closed in 1981.

A crisis support line at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society can be reached at 1-866-925-4419 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooFirst Nations

Previous story
‘She’s a rock star’: RCMP make arrest day after woman fights off abductor near B.C. park
Next story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Services officers on patrol in the city. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
25 more SPS officers to hit Surrey’s streets this week

Artist’s conception of three-tower project before Surrey city council Monday night. (Anthem Properties/surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on two high-rise tower projects after public hearing Monday

Surrey Falcons U13 A1 team with their B.C. female hockey championship banner in Kamloops on Sunday evening (March 27). (Submitted photo)
Gold, silver, bronze medals for Surrey female Falcons at BC hockey championships

North Delta Lion Gary Kingston helps free a bag of chocolate eggs from a low-hanging branch during the club’s 51st annual Easter egg hunt at Sunbury Park on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Haley Gagnaux photo)
North Delta Lions hosting in-person Easter egg hunt