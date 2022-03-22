Province funding building upgrades at five North Delta schools

The Delta School District is getting $1.734 million from the province for building upgrades at five North Delta schools.

The funding is part of $240.5 million in government spending for school maintenance projects over the 2022-23 school year, which includes $48.4 million to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at 90 schools throughout the province, as well as $23 million from the Ministry of Education’s Carbon Neutral Capital Fund to support energy and electrical upgrades at 75 schools.

“Investments in schools are investments in student success, and we are putting more resources into buses, classrooms and schools so that students can thrive,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a press release. “That’s why our government continues to deliver on our commitment to support school districts in upgrading and maintaining their schools to ensure students are learning in safe, healthy environments.”

The $1.734 million earmarked for the Delta School District will go towards roofing upgrades at Pinewood and Annieville elementary schools, as well as HVAC upgrades at Delview, Sands and North Delta secondary schools.

“Investments in school infrastructure ensure our kids will succeed and thrive, and are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “With these upgrades, families can be confident that we’re making Delta schools safer, healthier places to learn and play.”

