Province reveals bidding teams for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain work

Successful bidder expected to be announced this fall

The provincial government has taken another step toward getting the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain station built.

“The Government of British Columbia has invited two pre-qualified bidding teams to participate in the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design, build and finance the elevated guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as active transportation elements of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain,” according to a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure bulletin issued Wednesday.

A request for qualifications, posted through BC Bid, closed on Nov. 1 and the government expects to announce contract awards in the fall. Teams in the running in the RFP stage are:

* South Fraser Guideway Connectors

* Proponent: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc., Pomerleau BC Inc.

* Design-build contractor: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.; Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc., Pomerleau BC Inc.

* Design contractor: Parsons, Inc.

* SkyLink Guideway Partners

* Proponent: Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Investments Inc

* Design-build contractor: Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Mining Ltd.

* Design contractor: SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies Inc.

Meantime, the provincial government issued a separate request for qualifications, or RFQ, in October to construct eight new SkyTrain stations, “including active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths around the new stations” and issued a third RFQ in November for the “systems and trackwork contract, including design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic controls, and the supply and installation of the trackwork.

It’s expected the announce the short-listed proponents for the second and third RFPs will be announced this year in 2023 with the contracts to be awarded in early 2024.


