Province’s policing decision ‘disappointing and misguided,’ Surrey mayor says

Surrey’s Mayor Brenda Locke is calling the province’s decision to proceed with the Surrey Police Service disappointing, misguided and inaccurate.

In a statement attributed to Locke, provided by the City of Surrey’s communications department, Locke stated she believes the city really had no choice in the matter all along.

“What has occurred today is the undermining of a local government duly elected by its residents,” Locke’s statement reads “The actions of the solicitor general should serve as a warning to the autonomy of all municipalities in B.C.

“What is equally frustrating,” the statement continues, “is the amount of time it has taken for the solicitor general to arrive at this point. His eight-month delay has now cost Surrey taxpayers more than $60M.”

Locke also stated she is concerned about Farnworth’s “selective interpretation” of the Police Act.

“In addition to his authority to ensure adequate and effective policing under Section 2, the municipality is given the authority under Section 3(2) to choose the model by which they will police their municipality. The province has never produced a plan on how it intends to maintain public safety through the transition, nor have they ever directly met with us to outline their concerns with our plan.”

Locke stated she hopes to meet in person with Farnworth, “to understand how he intends to compensate the significant tax burden that will be placed on Surrey residents and businesses as a result of his decision to continue with the Surrey Police Service.”

Locke did not respond to the Now-Leader’s request for comment.

“Until I have the opportunity to have those meetings, I will not be commenting further,” her statement read.

Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis and Mike Bose said in a statement that it is time to move on and build the best possible police department.



