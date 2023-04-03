The City of Surrey has opened a new round of public engagement for the Clayton Corridor Plan. The corridor, pictured, mainly runs north of Fraser Highway, but dips south in a few areas. (Image via City of Surrey)

Public engagement opens again for the Clayton Corridor Plan

City of Surrey looking for feedback on land-use options

The city has opened another round of public engagement for the Clayton Corridor Plan.

The City of Surrey is asking for feedback on what type of land-use options Claytonians and Surreyites want to see put in place as new skytrains stations are built and rapid transit connects Clayton to Langley and all stops on the way to downtown Vancouver.

“We are continuing to work on the plan for the Clayton Corridor,” says a post on Engage Surrey, the City’s interactive website used for public outreach and feedback. “The plan will guide growth and change over the next 30 years.”

The Skytrain extension will feature two new stations in Clayton along the Fraser Highway, one at 184th Street and one at 190th Street.

“With your help, we’re reimagining the areas around these future SkyTrain stations,” the post continues.

SEE ALSO: City approves initial phase of Clayton Corridor Plan

The city specifically wants input on how residents feel about adding more housing choices. They also wants to know what residents think about adding more parks, public spaces, and community amenities. The city is also interested in how people feel about incorporating things that support job growth. The city also wants to know how residents plan to navigate through this area: are more walking paths needed, bike lanes, etc.?

The city has also posted its previous two engagement summaries on the Clayton Corridor Plan on the same page.

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension is expected to be completed by 2028.

For more info, email claytoncorridorplan@surrey.ca.

To find the survey, visit engage.surrey.ca and scroll down to “Clayton Corridor Plan.” The survey will be open until Monday, April 17.


Clayton

