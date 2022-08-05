Public hearing set for proposal to develop 482 townhouses in South Surrey

Surrey City will host a public hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, into a proposal to have a parcel of land in South Surrey re-designated from Mixed Employment to Multiple Residential, in order to develop 482 townhouses on the site. (Google maps)

Surrey residents and other interested parties are invited to share their feedback on a rezoning proposal with a goal to build nearly 500 new townhouses on a property in South Surrey.

A public hearing will be held Monday afternoon, Aug. 8 regarding an application to amend the Official Community Plan to allow for the construction of 482 townhouses on a site that spans from Highway 99 to 168 Street, south of 12 Avenue.

The land in question sits directly across Highway 99 from the former Pacific Inn (Pink Palace), south of the Fergus Watershed Biodiversity Preserve and northwest of the Meridian Hills par 3 golf course.

The applicant is seeking to have the general land-use designation changed from Mixed Employment to Multiple Residential “and amend … Major Employment Areas by removing the Mixed Employment designation for the subject site,” according to a notice of public hearing issued by the City of Surrey.

“The proposal also includes rezoning the site from One-Acre Residential Zone to Multiple Residential 30 Zone, in order to develop 482 townhouse units on the subject site.”

In addition, the applicant is seeking a development variance permit, which would reduce the minimum setbacks on all four sides of each unit, with the size of the proposed reductions ranging from 1.5 metres to three metres.

The public hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in council chambers at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. It will also be live-streamed at www.surrey.ca



