Belshore Properties Ltd. is asking to rezone 19518 32 Ave. to Business Park 1 to permit development of a 9,650-square-metre building on the 1.95-hectare (4.84-acre) site. (City of Surrey planning report rendering)

Public invited to have say on South Surrey business park projects

Hearings tonight for multi-tenant industrial buildings proposed for Campbell Heights

A trio of requests to rezone sites in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights area to allow for “multi-tenant industrial” buildings are among issues scheduled for public hearing tonight (Dec. 12) at Surrey City Hall.

Two of the three subject sites – at 2974 and 3048 192 St. – are currently designated “Intensive Agriculture,” while a third – at 19518 32 Ave. – is zoned “General Agriculture.”

READ ALSO: Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights development plan

According to City of Surrey documents, applicant Belshore Properties Ltd., is asking to rezone 19518 32 Ave. to Business Park 1 to permit development of a 9,650-square-metre building on the 1.95-hectare (4.84-acre) site.

The property was previously home to a single-family residence. That was demolished “a few years” ago, the documents note, and the site is currently vacant.

A development variance permit is included in the proposal for the site, seeking to reduce the minimum front yard setback to four metres from 7.5m on the principal building’s ground floor face, and to 2.95m on the second storey, along the east portion of the building. A reduction in the minimum number of on-site parking spaces is also sought, to 101 from 114.

While the building itself is proposed to have seven units, it is ultimately intended for a single occupant, the documents note.

Parks officials noted in a Nov. 28 report that Latimer Park is the closest active park to the site, just shy of one kilometre away. The applicant proposes to remove 66 of 82 existing mature trees (not including alder and cottonwood), retain 16 and add 43 replacement trees.

At the two other sites, multi-tenant buildings sized at 10,501 sq.m. and 9,820 sq.m. are sought, as well as development variance permits regarding issues including on-site parking and setbacks.

For more information, visit surrey.ca

The public hearing may be attended in person, or via livestream. Online speaker registration is open until 4 p.m. today; in-person registration opens at 6:30 p.m.

Surrey City Hall is located at 13450 104 Ave.


