Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Okanagan campground

There were no injuries or dispute reported according to RCMP

A Quebec man was arrested and three rifles seized after shooting a rifle while staying at an Oliver campground on Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to an agricultural worker’s camp on Secrest Hill Road at 7 a.m. The report about the shots fired came into police between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning, according to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

A 29-year-old camper from Quebec was arrested without incident for careless use of a firearm at the campground.

Three firearms were seized along with ammunition.

No injuries were reported, and the man was found to have a valid firearms license.

The situation is now being reviewed by the Chief Firearms Officer for a decision.

Following his arrest, the man was released from custody and escorted back to retrieve his belongings as he had been evicted from the campground.

