Environment Canada says up to 80 mm of rain will fall across much of Metro Vancouver today (March 14). (File photo)

Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says up to 80 mm will douse the region today

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for much of Metro Vancouver.

According to an advisory, heavy rain is expected throughout today (March 14) for the central, North Shore and northeast regions – from Howe Sound to the western Fraser Valley, north of the Fraser River.

“As a storm moves across the region, periods of heavy rain will continue today and ease Tuesday morning. The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains,” the advisory states.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Up to 80 mm of rain is forecast.

Weather

