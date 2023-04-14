RapidBus coming to busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta

New route will be TransLink’s largest service expansion in three years

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming (at podium) flanked by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn at Friday announcement in Surrey about rapid bus service. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Construction has started in preparation for a new RapidBus service coming to the Scott Road corridor, the busiest bus corridor south of the Fraser River.

Details about the R6 Scott Road RapidBus were unveiled in an announcement at the Newton Exchange bus lot Friday morning (April 14) held by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming and Delta Mayor George Harvie. Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke was expected to be at the announcement as well, but did not attend due to a “conflicting event.”

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn goes "off script" about violence on public transit during presser in Surrey on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6gHxQUwi1y — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) April 14, 2023

More from TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn on recent violence on public transit. pic.twitter.com/JdUVBXAxTx — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) April 14, 2023

Expected to be in service by early 2024, TransLink says the R6 will provide “more convenient and reliable service with fewer stops” to help Surrey and Delta residents better connect with SkyTrain, making their commute faster by up to 10 minutes in each direction.

The new R6 service will be TransLink’s largest service expansion since 2020.

Story continues below.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said it will help keep up with rapidly growing demand for transit in Surrey and Delta, which is now exceeding pre-pandemic ridership levels and experiencing Metro Vancouver’s strongest ridership growth.

Road improvements are now under way to deliver more dedicated bus lanes, upgraded bus stops and a new bus lot near Newton Exchange. In addition to RapidBus, the Scott Road corridor has been identified as a potential future corridor for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Transport 2050: Ten-Year Priorities.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming at Surrey presser Friday on rapid bus service for Scott Road. pic.twitter.com/4RunSxrox4 — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) April 14, 2023

The R6 will provide express, limited-stop service between Scott Road SkyTrain Station and Newton Exchange alongside Route 319, which currently serves the corridor. Route 319 is the busiest bus route south of the Fraser River, and the fifth busiest bus route in Metro Vancouver. When the R6 is in service, Route 319 will continue to operate its regular route, servicing every stop along the corridor.

The $33-million capital improvements are paid for through the Mayors’ 10-Year Vision, of which the Government of British Columbia contributed 40 per cent of all capital costs.

Rapid bus network "critical," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says. pic.twitter.com/ndGaPBRhti — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) April 14, 2023



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

SurreyTransLink