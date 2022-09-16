RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP continue to investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ fatalities in Golden

Two deceased individuals were found in a car on Sunday morning on Bowles-Evans Drive

RCMP have confirmed two have died in what was originally described as a ‘suspicious incident’ that took place in Golden on Sunday morning on Mt. 7.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11. Two deceased individuals were discovered in a car a short distance from the forest service road.

RCMP say that the nature of their deaths are believed to be suspicious.

A team of investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public and the incident was isolated.

Access to Mt. 7 bike trails and the paraglide launch were closed for approximately 24 hours while the initial investigation took place.

RCMP have not released any more information.

READ MORE: Golden’s Mt 7 trails, paraglide launch closed after RCMP incident

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Education Minister and partners in K-12 education issue statement in support of SOGI
Next story
Boy, 13, stabbed in Newton during playground fight over fireworks; Surrey RCMP search for suspects

Just Posted

Outside Beaver Creek Elementary in Newton. (Photo: Google Maps)
Boy, 13, stabbed in Newton during playground fight over fireworks; Surrey RCMP search for suspects

Screenshot of the video for Donna Hanson’s song “Devoted Heart, A Song for My Queen, Elizabeth,” on youtube.com.
Surrey woman’s birthday song for Queen Elizabeth now a memorial in video, 4 years later

Cash and drugs found by Surrey RCMP at a business in City Centre. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Cash, bulk fentanyl of ‘2,000 potentially fatal doses’ found at Surrey store during RCMP search

Sukh Dhaliwal, United Surrey’s mayoral candidate, speaks at a Surrey banquet hall in September 2021. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
United Surrey’s 4-point public safety plan aims to ‘impact lives, not play politics’