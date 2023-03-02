RCMP investigate the sudden death of Surrey/Delta hockey player, 14

‘I don’t think anyone knew what was going on’ with Robin Janjua, coach tells news reporter

Surrey teen Robin Janjua, who died on Valentine’s Day, played hockey at Delta Hockey Academy this season.

A South Surrey teen’s sudden death on Valentine’s Day has police investigating the circumstances leading up to it.

Police are looking into whether “sextortion,” a type of sexual exploitation, played a role in the suicide of 14-year-old Robin Janjua, whose funeral was held Saturday (Feb. 25) in Delta.

“At this point in time we’re not able to provide any further details or confirm whether it is or is not related to any extortion,” said Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

Kris Beech, Robin’s coach at Delta Hockey Academy, told Global News that “some horrible people took advantage of this young man.”

“It was a shock. I don’t think anyone knew what was going on,” Beech said in an interview at Planet Ice Delta hockey arena, where the academy teams practice and play games.

“The kids on the team are devastated,” Beech added. “It was one of the worst things I’ve seen when we had to tell them the news. It was one of the saddest things I’ve seen in my life.”

• RELATED: Death of 14-year-old hockey player saddens Surrey, Delta organizations.

The investigation reportedly involves an intimate image of the boy.

“Don’t be naive about the dangers online,” Beech warned. “It’s not a safe place for kids, and you have to be really aware of what they’re doing.”

The coach described Robin as “a committed hockey player, a committed student, and it was an honour to have him in our academy and on the team. The boys are digging in for him as we finish off the season here.”

The Now-Leader has attempted to contact Beech and also the boy’s family about the investigation.

The RCMP’s Munn said police aren’t seeking any additional information from the public at this time.

Robin’s death has saddened the hockey community in Surrey, Delta and beyond. He played with Semiahmoo Minor Hockey in South Surrey/White Rock before he left for Delta Hockey Academy (DHA) at the start of the current season, to play on the academy’s U15 Green team.

DHA students attend classes at North Delta Secondary and train at the Planet Ice Delta arena, south of Alex Fraser Bridge.

On eliteprospects.com, Robin is listed as a left-shot defenseman who played for Valley West Giants U15 team in the 2021-22 hockey season. With DHA this year, he scored one goal and added eight assists in 22 games.

On Feb. 19, Surrey Eagles held a pregame ceremony to honour Robin. Players on both the Eagles and Chilliwack Chiefs wore helmet stickers with the initials “RJ,” and Robin’s favourite colour, blue, was used for stick tape by both BCHL teams.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey