UPDATE: Police say the 46-year-old man has been found

Police say he has been located safe

UPDATE: Police say he has been found

Police are looking for a missing 46-year-old man who was reported missing from a home in Newton Thursday (July 21).

Gurdeep Grewal was reported missing from a residence in East Newton, according to Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

A release notes that family is concerned for Grewal’s wellbeing “as they have not been able to make contact with him.”

Grewal is described as South Asian, five-foot-eight, 135 lbs., with short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information about Grewal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

missing personsurrey rcmp