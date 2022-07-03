RCMP request help locating Missing Surrey woman

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.
Simranjit Kaur was last seen at on Friday (July 1) at 9:00 pm in the 13500 block of 89 Avenue in Surrey. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.
Kaur is a South-Asian woman, five-foot-five in height, 180 pounds in weight and has long black hair and dark eyes.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black long sleeved shirt, black Adidas running shoes and carrying a black purse. Her family is concerned for her health and well-being.
It is out of character for Kaur to be out of touch this long.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kaur is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at