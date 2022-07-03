RCMP request help locating Missing Surrey woman

The missing female has not been seen or heard from since Canada Day

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Simranjit Kaur was last seen at on Friday (July 1) at 9:00 pm in the 13500 block of 89 Avenue in Surrey. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.

Kaur is a South-Asian woman, five-foot-five in height, 180 pounds in weight and has long black hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black long sleeved shirt, black Adidas running shoes and carrying a black purse. Her family is concerned for her health and well-being.

It is out of character for Kaur to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kaur is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-96285.

