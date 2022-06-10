RCMP seek help in locating 61-year-old woman missing from South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are seeking help in locating Lynn Higgins, who was reported missing from a South Surrey residence on June 7. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman who has not been seen since earlier this week

On Tuesday (June 7), Lynn Higgins was reported missing from a residence in South Surrey. According to police, it’s believed that she was travelling in a white 2018 Volkswagen Golf. The vehicle was located unoccupied and blocking traffic at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being, the release notes.

Higgins is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-six inches tall and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and short white hair. She has black, grey and colour full-sleeve tattoos on both arms, as well as several tattoos on her torso and upper back.

Anyone who was travelling on the Alex Fraser Bridge, or with dash-cam footage, on June 7 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



